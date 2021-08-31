Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

