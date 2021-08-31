Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 79,640 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,640 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.37% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

