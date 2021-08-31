Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 927 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $443.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

