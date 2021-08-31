Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,723 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $301.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

