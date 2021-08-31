Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $62,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.5% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold a total of 37,569 shares of company stock worth $14,179,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

NYSE:PANW opened at $457.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $464.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

