Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW opened at $640.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 763.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $643.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

