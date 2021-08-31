Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

