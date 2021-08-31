Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

