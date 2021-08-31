Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $62,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $217.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.