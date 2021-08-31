Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 174,430 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $29,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

