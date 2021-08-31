Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 21,164 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

