Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,832 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $60,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $335.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $334.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,208.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

