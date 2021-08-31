Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 41,370 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $29,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16.

