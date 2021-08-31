Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $65,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 67.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 49.4% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 86.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

EMR stock opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

