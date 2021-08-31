Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,744 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $225,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $457.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.