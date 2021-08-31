Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 113,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $412.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

