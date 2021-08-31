Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

LHX opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

