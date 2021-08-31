Fifth Third Bancorp Has $35.59 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 862.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

