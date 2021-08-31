Fifth Third Bancorp Has $38.78 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of D.R. Horton worth $38,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

