Fifth Third Bancorp Has $57.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,256 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.21% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $57,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

