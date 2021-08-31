Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD opened at $270.20 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.17 and a 200-day moving average of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.