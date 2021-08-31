Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

