Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355,230 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. 4,716,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.