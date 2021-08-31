Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 23,524 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $52,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $265.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.05. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $217.40 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.