Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 77,935 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,935 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

