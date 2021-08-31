Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 190,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 236,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

