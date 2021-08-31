Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. PFG Advisors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.