Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,419 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $291.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Argus upped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

