Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 29,710 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

