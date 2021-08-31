Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $273.99 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $276.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.55. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

