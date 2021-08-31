Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,409 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

T stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

