Filecoin Price Down 0% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $75.68 or 0.00161063 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $7.63 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00133078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.27 or 0.07272419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,970.01 or 0.99958546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $389.22 or 0.00828314 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00981547 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 100,800,829 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.