Financial Comparison: Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) versus Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Meggitt alerts:

This table compares Meggitt and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meggitt N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Meggitt has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meggitt and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meggitt and Autoscope Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meggitt $2.16 billion 4.26 -$403.43 million $0.42 56.19 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.08 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meggitt.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Meggitt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment produces wheels, brakes, and brake control systems for in-service aircraft. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides fire protection equipment to engines and airframes. The Meggitt Polymers and Composites segment supplies bladder fuel tanks, complex composites and seals packages for a range of civil and defence platforms. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment offers engineered sensors to measure a variety of parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, pressure, fluid level and flow as well as power storage, conversion and distribution systems, and avionics suites for aerospace applications. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.