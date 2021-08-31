Financial Contrast: Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) vs. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Limestone Bancorp and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alerus Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Limestone Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Alerus Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.67%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 1.98 $9.01 million $1.20 14.42 Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.09 $44.67 million $2.52 11.85

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93% Alerus Financial 21.31% 16.52% 1.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products. The Retirement & Benefit Services segment consists of retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, HSA, and other benefit services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients, including financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust services, estate administration, and custody services. The Mortgage segment includes first and second mortgage loans through a centralized mortgage unit. The Corporate Administration segment covers indirect overhead allocations and income tax expense. The was company founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Folks, ND.

