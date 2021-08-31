Financial Contrast: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sabre alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eventbrite 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sabre presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20% Eventbrite -119.11% -38.62% -11.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.72 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.32 Eventbrite $106.01 million 15.73 -$224.72 million ($2.52) -7.02

Eventbrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Sabre on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E. Hartz and Julia Hartz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.