Financial Contrast: Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) & Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.61 $137.70 million $1.67 24.86

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08% Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stable Road Acquisition and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00

Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Aerojet Rocketdyne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerojet Rocketdyne is more favorable than Stable Road Acquisition.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors. This segment provides liquid and solid rocket propulsion systems, air-breathing hypersonic engines, and electric power and propulsion systems for space, defense, civil, and commercial applications; and armament systems. The Real Estate segment engages in the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of the company's excess real estate assets. It owns 11,394 acres of land adjacent to the United States Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Folsom, California east of Sacramento. The company was formerly known as GenCorp Inc. and changed its name to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

