Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.76% of Financial Institutions worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $500.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.