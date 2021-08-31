Financial Review: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.66 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.37 Orbsat $5.69 million 7.22 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lumen Technologies and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Orbsat.

Volatility and Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -4.65% 16.28% 3.25% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.