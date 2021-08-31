Financial Survey: Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) versus Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Carvana has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carvana and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 0 7 19 0 2.73 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carvana currently has a consensus price target of $333.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Carvana’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Renren.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Renren shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carvana and Renren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $5.59 billion 10.13 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -155.48 Renren $18.11 million 14.22 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Renren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -0.94% -6.20% -1.42% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Renren beats Carvana on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carvana

Carvana Co. is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website. The Wholesale Vehicle Sales segment comprises of the proceeds from vehicles sold to wholesalers. The Other Sales and Revenue segment composes of sales of automotive finance receivable originate and sell to third parties. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

