FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Hits $586,943.38

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $586,943.38 and approximately $112.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 13,342.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.89 or 0.00830044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00103484 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

