FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information security company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 133,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,840. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 342.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

