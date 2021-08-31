First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $234,404. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

