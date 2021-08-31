First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,770 shares of company stock worth $1,101,006 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Featured Article: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.