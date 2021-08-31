First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,770 shares of company stock worth $1,101,006 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

