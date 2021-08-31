First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group’s (NYSE:FHS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. First High-School Education Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on First High-School Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:FHS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09. First High-School Education Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

