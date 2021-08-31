First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Financial Review

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Midwest Bancorp and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 National Australia Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 22.21%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.70 $107.90 million $1.18 15.87 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.52 $1.74 billion $0.38 26.63

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Midwest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 21.08% 7.77% 0.90% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

