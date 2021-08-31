First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 4,882 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $105,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.57. 67,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $233.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

