First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,622,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,499. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.23. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

