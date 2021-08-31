First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 533,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,579,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

