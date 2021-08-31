First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 280,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,186. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

