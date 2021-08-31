First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,468. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day moving average is $184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

